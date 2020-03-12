Pikes Peak region public agencies are taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as ramping up cleaning of public vehicles, planning for the possible closure of public buildings and allowing public meetings to take place over the phone.
Mountain Metropolitan Transit is cleaning its buses and other vehicles every day with hospital-grade disinfectants , said Vicki McCann a spokeswoman for the city's transit division. Staff are wiping down seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, pull cords and other high-touch areas, she said.
El Paso County officials are also planning to help slow the spread of coronavirus should an infected person visit a highly trafficked public office, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, by determining how those spaces would be partially or fully closed for cleaning, County Commissioner Mark Waller said.
Shutting down a building, such as the El Paso County Combined Courts, would have major ripple effects that officials are planning for, even though Wednesday they didn't foresee a need for those closures, he said.
“Those are things we need to be thinking about and planning for,” Waller said.
The city of Colorado Springs is placing sanitation stations at public city facilities and employees are being trained on actions to help prevent the spread of the disease, said Jamie Fabos, a spokeswoman for the city.
The city is also preparing to allow employees to work from home, she said.
If a person infected with coronavirus came into one of the city's buildings, city staff would ask El Paso County Public Health to direct its response, Fabos said. She did not provide further detail.
County commissioners planned to vote on a measure Thursday to allow employees to take sick leave that they have not yet earned to help ensure the illness isn’t spread, County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said.
“The No. 1 most important thing that someone can do is to not come to work (if they're sick),” he said
VanderWerf said Wednesday he was not advising organizers of events to cancel, but he was recommending organizers take steps such as not financially penalizing attendees for choosing not to come and providing hand sanitizer at registration.
“Those are pretty reasonable and prudent practices for the moment,” he said.
Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, an organization of 16 local governments, will be allowing committees that work on issues such as transportation and infrastructure to meet by phone if they choose, VanderWerf said.
"It certainly is a risk reducer," he said.