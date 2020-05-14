TELLER COUNTY • Clouds were gathering high Thursday, but it seemed nothing could dim the day for 9-year-old Lorelei. She was running and jumping around her family's campsite in the tall pines of Mueller State Park.
Alyssa Liddick's daughter is always this bundle of energy. "Which is why she's been dying inside," said Liddick, of Colorado Springs. "She's been wanting to get out."
Lorelei got out in what was the first week of camping at state parks since the activity was banned March 26.
She had spent enough time inside. "I used to be so tan!" she said.
COVID-19 has changed the way Colorado's outdoor-loving population has played under the sun.
Gov. Jared Polis has told enthusiasts to stick to trails within 10 miles of their homes. In some jurisdictions, sheriff's deputies have reportedly handed out tickets to out-of-town adventurers. The U.S. Forest Service, meanwhile, has closed campgrounds across the Rocky Mountains, banned campfires and officially "discouraged" use of lands in all corners of the state. Those orders are scheduled to last through May.
But here at Mueller and at other state parks this weekend, Colorado summer will feel a bit more like Colorado summer.
And if this park overlooking Pikes Peak's majestic backside is any indication, people are ready. Mueller's campgrounds are booked for the weekend, said manager Brian Kerrigan.
"It's kind of a nice surprise, just because we've been pretty quiet the last month and a half," he said. "It's nice to see people using the park again."
It'll be the first weekend of Colorado Parks and Wildlife campgrounds reopening, after consent from Polis came Tuesday. That seemed to signal his 10-mile radius rule lifting. When asked at a press conference, he said people should stock up on gas and essential goods "and then yes, you can go hike or you can go camp, and then you can return home."
While not all were ready to open — some this week were still hashing out details with their county partners — Mueller isn't the only state park in Colorado's southeastern region gearing up for usual crowds.
"People seem eager to get out," Bill Vogrin, CPW's regional spokesman, said in an email.
In Colorado Springs, Cheyenne Mountain State Park is also full for the weekend. The state's most-visited state park, Lake Pueblo, told its Facebook followers to not expect any available spots.
And: "We are completely booked for next weekend (Memorial Day)," read the post, "and all other summer weekends are heavily booked....just like normal."
But it won't quite be normal.
As it is at Cheyenne Mountain, Lake Pueblo's campgrounds will be held to 50% capacity, and the popular Rock Canyon swim beach is among closures still in place.
Attempts to reach the park's manager were unsuccessful Thursday, as they were to reach manager Mitch Martin at Cheyenne Mountain. He was said to be busy making preparations in light of El Paso County Public Health's go-ahead for public and private campgrounds to reopen.
In a news release late Wednesday, the department advised campgrounds to review guidance for state parks. "Key takeaways" included:
• Camping by reservation only, at "reduced campsite density."
• All facilities to be regularly cleaned and disinfected.
• Social distancing signage posted in "prominent locations."
Along with visitor centers, campers should expect playgrounds and picnic areas to be closed. The state has also advised the following:
• Camp only with members of your household in your local region.
• Use your own equipment.
• Stock up on food and water and fill up the gas tank near your home. "You should not go to a host community grocery store, restaurant, supply store or gas station except for emergency situations."
Like state parks, national parks could be laying out their path to normalcy following word from Rocky Mountain National Park earlier this week. The state's famed nature sanctuary plans to lift gates May 27, but it won't be business as usual.
"Park operations and services will be much different this year," read an announcement, which said just two campgrounds would open at half capacity starting June 4.
With fewer campsites available, reservations are poised to be at an even greater premium. In normal, full-capacity circumstances at state parks, campgrounds in the summer fill months in advance.
Spots "will be highly competitive," Vogrin said. "And it's first-come, first-served. And campsites are available by reservation only. That's why we caution campers to stay flexible in their plans, and if they see an opening they should book early without delay."
Vogrin said CPW plans to lift capacity restrictions, possibly as early as next week. That could be critical in the overall financial picture of state parks, which are established to fund themselves through fees and permits. In a previous interview, Martin said camping accounted for close to 60% of Cheyenne Mountain's annual operating budget.
"Anytime we're in a situation where we're not bringing in visitors and bringing in revenue, it's definitely a little bit nerve-wracking," Kerrigan said from Mueller State Park. "Just because we do what we do for the visitors. And it was kind of sad to see the empty campgrounds over spring break, kind of sad to see our visitation plummet. But we definitely understood the reason behind it."
He recognized "there were a lot of unknowns" during the early spread of the virus. "And there's still a lot of unknowns," he said. "But we want to assure folks we're definitely doing everything we can to maintain safety and social distancing."
On Thursday, at her family's campsite overlooking Pikes Peak, the only worry on Liddick's mind was setting up the tent. She recalled only going camping once last year.
"Hopefully," she said, "we get to go a lot more this year."