Justice Mandatory Minimums
Caption +

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2015 file photo, a guard tower looms over a federal prison complex which houses a Supermax facility outside Florence, in southern Colorado. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed the nationâs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies that is sure to send more people to prison and for far longer terms. The move, announced in a policy memo sent to U.S. attorneys late on May 10, has been expected from Sessions. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley,File)

 Gazette file photo
Show MoreShow Less

PUEBLO • A leader of a white-supremacist prison gang has died in Colorado’s federal Supermax prison.

Barry “The Baron” Mills was found dead Sunday, one day after his 70th birthday.

Mills and three other leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood were convicted in 2006 in a federal racketeering case, which included multiple counts of murder, conspiracy and drug trafficking. Mills was serving four life terms at the administrative security U.S. penitentiary in Florence.

Fremont Coroner Randy Keller says the death does not appear to be suspicious.