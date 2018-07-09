PUEBLO • A leader of a white-supremacist prison gang has died in Colorado’s federal Supermax prison.
Barry “The Baron” Mills was found dead Sunday, one day after his 70th birthday.
Mills and three other leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood were convicted in 2006 in a federal racketeering case, which included multiple counts of murder, conspiracy and drug trafficking. Mills was serving four life terms at the administrative security U.S. penitentiary in Florence.
Fremont Coroner Randy Keller says the death does not appear to be suspicious.