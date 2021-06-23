The gunman who died in a Monday afternoon shootout along with Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and a "Samaritan" left behind a four-page note, explaining his hatred for police and his intent to harm Arvada cops in particular.
Arvada Police spokesman David Snelling confirmed the document's existence to The Denver Gazette, but the department hasn't released its exact contents.
"We are aware of one document. It was given to us as part of a law enforcement safety concern," Snelling said, confirming the document specifically targeted Arvada Police.
Beesley and a bystander, John Hurley, died in the shooting in Olde Town Arvada before Ronald Troyke died of gunshot wounds. Officials haven't said who shot Troyke or Hurley.
Arvada Mayor Marc Williams tells The Gazette that ballistics testing will be completed Thursday in the Arvada shooting case. The results are expected to determine who shot whom, and when during Monday's triple fatal shooting.
In a related development, Arvada Police Spokesperson Dave Snelling confirmed that an Arvada police officer who was involved in Monday's shooting is on administrative leave. That same officer is doing an interview with the Critical Incident Response Team Thursday. Once there is a discussion about these results with the Arvada City Council and the families of Samaritan Johnny Hurley and Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley are notified, the Arvada Police Department will have a statement about official results of the investigation.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing as the CIRT interviews eyewitnesses. Arvada police do not wear body cams, but the CIRT is looking at surveillance from stores in Olde Town Arvada who had them.
"We want to make sure that whatever we put out there is right," Williams said.
Two officials, who asked not to be named since the information hadn't been released to the public, told The Denver Gazette the note was found by investigators when they searched 59-year-old Troyke's apartment in Arvada Monday night. They said the note confirmed Beesley was targeted because of his police uniform.
Arvada Police Chief Link Strate on Monday told reporters the shooter, "was a person who expressed hatred of police officers."
He called Beesley's death a "deliberate act of violence."
"Communities need to know and understand what they ask of their police officers," Strate said
Jeremy Wiest, who witnessed the shooting, said Troyke, wearing black clothing and a tactical vest, was walking calmly after Beesley was shot.
"It seemed premeditated and planned out to me," Wiest said.
Tuesday, workers repaired the front door at Troyke's apartment after officers in tactical gear broke it down.
"He was a weird neighbor," Maicayla Sawaya said of Troyke, who other neighbors say was rarely seen outside. "I didn't even know anyone lived in that apartment. He never took his trash out, and I never saw him bring in groceries."
Another neighbor, who wished not to be identified, told the Gazette that Troyke often wore all black and drove a black truck.
Investigators haven't revealed why Troyke would target police. Colorado Bureau of Investigation records showed one prior arrest for Troyke from 1992 in Gilpin County on a misdemeanor assault charge. There was no record of a conviction.
In the past 30 years, Troyke had financial problems. Federal bankruptcy court records show he twice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 1992 and 2013. Jefferson County court records show he was evicted in 1995 and was sued in 1996 over a debt alleged by a property management company.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Schrader says he worries that copycats could emulate the killing.
"In any of these instances, we're going to look to know about deadly assaultive behavior and the influences they have on others to do the same thing," he said.
The Gazette reached out to Johnny Hurley’s family, but they did not respond to a request for an interview.