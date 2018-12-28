An 8-inch bronze sculpture has been installed on a sidewalk near Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue, more than five months after the original was stolen, said Claire Swinford, urban engagement manager for the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.
Scottie Burgess, the Denver-based artist of Pikes Peek, replaced the piece free of charge Dec. 16, Swinford said. Burgess also reinforced the other three sculptures in his Civic Treasures installment downtown.
"He said when he originally made Pikes Peek for us as a commission, he had actually cast two copies of the sculpture from the same mold," Swinford said. "When I informed him that the original had been stolen, his response was, 'Oh, well I have another one sitting in my studio,' which is really fortunate for us.
"The original one had been commissioned from him using donations from the public. Our program, of course, Art on the Streets, is not taxpayer-funded at all. It all comes from private donations each year, so it was really disappointing to have to go back and tell all those good folks that the piece that they had commissioned from this artist had been stolen. For him to respond in that generous way was really something unprecedented and really special."
Pikes Peek is in an alcove next to the downtown Colorado Springs police substation, at the end of a trail of painted footprints on the northwest corner of Tejon and Pikes Peak.
The statue — aptly named for the way a featureless figure peeks around the word "PIKES" — was the second of Burgess' miniature creations to be stolen.
Last year, his Kissing Camels, a miniature metal sculpture of two camels touching noses, became the missing camels. The piece was pried out of its cubbyhole created by a missing brick in the wall of Rutledge's men’s clothing store at Kiowa and Tejon streets.
The original statue never was recovered, but Burgess replaced the popular Kissing Camels sculpture for the cost of materials. Downtown Colorado Springs raised the money through a Kickstarter campaign, receiving $855 from 32 donors. That paid to replace the camels and helped pay for the addition of Pikes Peek.
To take a self-guided audio tour of the public art downtown, download the free GPS-based app Otocast. For more information on Art on the Streets, visit downtowncs.com/live/arts-and-entertainment/aots.