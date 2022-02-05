Colorado Springs police are investigating potential arson as officers found a vehicle on fire behind a business near Platte Avenue early Saturday morning, officials with the police department said.
Just after 5 a.m. Saturday police officers noticed what at first appeared to be a structure fire near the 4600 block of Town Center Drive. When they searched the area, they noticed the blaze was coming from a vehicle parked behind a business, officials said.
The vehicle was "fully engulfed," according to officials. No arrests have been made at this time.