El Paso County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man suspected of starting a small wildfire near the Barr Trail and Manitou Incline around 6 p.m. Thursday.
"We are looking for an arson suspect in the area of Barr Trail: White male, early 40s, wearing white T-shirt with gray hoodie tied around waist, wearing gray pants," the Sheriff's Office tweeted. "If seen dial 719-390-5555 or 911 in the event of an emergency. Description and info will be updated as we can."
The Incline fire was estimated at 3 to 5 acres, burning on private land a half mile above Barr Trail and south of the Incline, said Dawn Sanchez, Forest Service spokeswoman.
There was no containment as of 8 p.m. and residents of the 500 to 600 block of Ruxton Avenue and all of Fairview Avenue in Manitou Springs were on pre-evacuation alert.
The Incline and Barr Trail are closed and all hikers in the area have been evacuated, Sanchez said.
The fire is not far from where the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire approached Manitou Springs as it erupted over 18,500 acres. That fire was stopped before it got to Manitou Springs, but it burned into the Mountain Shadows neighborhood north of Garden of the Gods, razing scores of homes.
A group of neighbors watched from town, taking turns with binoculars and hoping the blaze stayed small and isolated.
"It's a little scary," said Manitou resident Becky Weiss. "We all know that all it takes is a little spark and we're toast."
The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, which handles wildfires for state and federal agencies, said an aerial tanker was planned to attack the flames, but it was turned back because of descending darkness. The Manitou Springs shuttle, which ferries hikers to the incline had been shut down.
New initial attack in the Pueblo, CO zone called the "Barr Trail" fire. The RMA is sending an Air Attack and SEAT to assist. L/L: 38 51.384/-104 57.216. NFI— RMACC (@RMACCinfo) October 8, 2020
Manitou Springs City Councilman Steve Bremner said he was about a half-mile up the trail along with a half-dozen firefighters.
"Me and another guy here just stomped out a bunch of fire from going up a tree," he told The Gazette. "Everyone is making sure it doesn't go over the ridge."
Bremner said the fire is believed to stem from a homeless camp near the trail.
The smoke could be seen from Colorado Springs and more sirens heralded the rush of firefighters to the scene. The fire appeared to be no more than an acre in size, but record-setting October heat has turned the woods in the area to tinder.
Hundreds of thousands of acres in Colorado have burned this summer, with two of the fires — Pine Gulch near Grand Junction and Cameron Peak west of Fort Collins — growing to historic proportions, driven by gale-force winds during weeks of hot. dry weather.
Abigail and Keith Vollendorf had been hiking on the Incline when the fire started before 6 p.m.
The smoke was thick and fairly concentrated," Abigail Vollendorf said.
"We didn't see any raging flames," Keith Vollendorf said.
I live a couple of miles from the Barr Trail trailhead. You can smell the smoke as soon as you step outside. Here’s what you see: https://t.co/wvfJCGu87B pic.twitter.com/t0nIsOS2wr— Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) October 9, 2020
Open burning is banned in El Paso County and statewide as the summer fire season extends into fall.
This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.