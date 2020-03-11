An arson investigation is underway at the Temple Emanuel in Pueblo. However, police told us this does not appear to be targeted toward the temple.
Police told us a homeless person was able to get inside to start a fire. The temple's social hall is reportedly completely damaged on the inside, although the building is still standing. This is the same temple where a man was arrested for making threats against it.
"They said it was a homeless person who got in the back door, was rummaging around the building and started a fire in the corner. They have her in custody," said the temple president Michael Atlas-Acuna.
