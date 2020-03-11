Synagogue Bomb Plot
Temple board of directors President Michael Atlas-Acuña found signs, flowers and candles expressing love for the Jewish community when he arrived Tuesday morning at the historic Temple Emanuel in Pueblo

. Richard Holzer, 27, of Pueblo was arrested Friday by the FBI after he allegedly said he was going to go blow up the temple because he hates Jews.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

An arson investigation is underway at the Temple Emanuel in Pueblo. However, police told us this does not appear to be targeted toward the temple.

Police told us a homeless person was able to get inside to start a fire. The temple's social hall is reportedly completely damaged on the inside, although the building is still standing. This is the same temple where a man was arrested for making threats against it.

"They said it was a homeless person who got in the back door, was rummaging around the building and started a fire in the corner. They have her in custody," said the temple president Michael Atlas-Acuna.

