Two suspects were detained by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office following a reported stabbing on Monday in the Stratmoor Valley area of El Paso County. A deputy was reportedly assaulted in process, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a stabbing around 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Forest Road, where they said they found several people fighting in the streets.

The stabbing suspect, Moises Ortiz-Ortega, 20, was booked into El Paso County jail on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and menacing charges as well as misdemeanors, officials say. As of Tuesday afternoon, he has not posted bond.

Anjelina Palomera, 18, was also arrested on suspicion of punching a deputy in the face, according to the release. She was booked on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer and misdemeanors. She posted a $10,000 bond. The deputy did not suffer serious injuries, according to the release.

After detaining those involved, officials identified the stabbing victim, a man, and took him to a hospital. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

