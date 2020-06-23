Two men accused of committing a burglary on the 100 block of Easy Street were arrested Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday.
The suspects, 49-year-old James E. Clarke and Jason R. Flynn, 43, had been observed entering a garage carrying a large duffel bag and a crowbar.
The suspects exited the garage after police arrived. Clarke and was placed into custody and Flynn attempted to flee but was detained with no injuries.
A duffel bag was located inside the garage containing three firearms, one of which was reported stolen, and 12 grams of methamphetamine.
Both men face a slew of charges, including, for Clarke, second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, criminal trespass, conspiracy and drug paraphernalia schedule II.
Flynn faces a charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender (ATF warrant), burglary (warrant), special offender, second-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of burglary tools, theft, criminal trespass, attempt to influence, false report, conspiracy and drug paraphernalia schedule II.