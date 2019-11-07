Several people have been arrested after agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed multiple search warrants around the Denver metro area early Thursday, a spokesperson for the agency said.
Two locations are in Lakewood, and a third location is in the 3200 block of Navajo Street in Denver, according to ATF spokesperson Matthew Deasharo.
A 9News crew at the scene saw agents going in and out of the Hells Angels clubhouse in that area.
