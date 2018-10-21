One man was arrested and several were injured in a fight Saturday at a sports bar in Colorado Springs.
Police were flagged down by bar staff at O'Furry's, 900 E. Fillmore St., about 11:30 p.m. where bouncers and bar-goers were involved in a brawl.
Police used pepper-spray devices to control the crowd, and one person, Brian Sands, allegedly kicked a sergeant in the hip. The sergeant was not injured, but suffered pain from a kick near his groin, police said.
Sands, 33, is facing charges of assault on a peace officer, obstructing, assault in the 3rd degree, and trespassing, police said.
Several other involved parties were treated by medical and were uncooperative with officers.