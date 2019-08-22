The owner of a northern Colorado Springs business got to watch Wednesday morning as two burglars broke in, leading to the arrest of two men suspected in multiple robberies.

Police went to a business in the 1800 block of Briargate Boulevard after the owner, who watched the intruders via security camera, called 911.

When police arrived, they said they found several nearby businesses had also been burgled.

The owner met officers at the building, police said, and told them there was a suspicious person seen in an adjacent neighborhood. Officers found a driver there going in circles, apparently lost. When they stopped the vehicle, they said, they saw several items in it related to the burglaries.

Police arrested Trenton Hagan, 28, and John Warren, 23, on suspicion of the crimes.

Hagan was arrested in May on suspicion of a burglary at the 3700 block of Airport Road. 

