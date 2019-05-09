Two men are expected to be charged with murder after being arrested in the assault of a man who died after being found unconscious in a kiddie pool outside a Manitou Springs apartment Thursday, police said.
Freddie Joseph Crespo, 33, and John Robert Swinehart, 25, were arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder before the victim died of his injuries. The victim's name has not been released.
Manitou Police Chief Joe Ribeiro said in a news release that the department was working with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office to upgrade the charges against both men.
If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the first in Manitou Springs since July 2013, when when 56-year-old Jacqueline Knudson died in a domestic violence killing.
Manitou Springs police received a report of an assault around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment at 601 Manitou Ave.., where officers found the inured man in the pool.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he died at about 3 p.m.
Crespo and Swinehart, who are being held at the El Paso County jail, also face one count each of first-degree assault.