Police arrested five people suspected in four robberies and an attempted robbery in Colorado Springs.
Police also seized $17,000 in cash, six guns, more than 7 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of pills and eight cars, police said in a news release.
Kerrie Scott, 19, Chad Williams, 27, and a unnamed 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery. Brainard Clark, 24, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Jenaireo Wade, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possession of weapon by previous offender and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
The first robbery was July 22 at the Green Crest convenience store on Van Teylingen Drive. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.
The men also stole getaway vehicles in robberies on Sept. 10 at the Key Bank on South Academy Boulevard, Oct. 18 at the Academy Bank on Briargate Boulevard and Nov. 1 at the TCF Bank on Platte Avenue, police said.
The suspects fled on foot after allegedly trying to rob the same Key Bank on Sept. 24.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.