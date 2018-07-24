Two men were arrested Monday after a shooting at a business near East Fillmore Street and North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs police said.
Robert Cortez, 21, and Christopher Cortez, 18, entered the business in the 200 block of East Fillmore Street about 8:30 p.m., police said. Robert Cortez allegedly began arguing with an employee and pointed a gun at the employee and a customer.
As the men ran away, police said, Robert Cortez allegedly fired several shots at the building.
He was arrested on suspicion of menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, police said. Christopher Cortez was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to menacing.
They remained in El Paso County jail Tuesday night on $2,000 bond, inmate records show.