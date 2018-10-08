2 arrested in narcotics case after standoff, fire in Security-Widefield area

A man and woman were arrested Monday night after a standoff in the Security-Widefield area ended in fire, officials said.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division tried to execute a search warrant and arrest two people on narcotics warrants at a home in the 400 block of Kiva Road, said a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
As authorities approached, the woman came outside and was arrested, but the man barricaded himself inside, spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said. A SWAT team responded, but during negotiations with the man, smoke poured out of the house.
The neighborhood was evacuated, and nearby businesses were placed on lockdown. The man was arrested as the fire was extinguished, Sosa said, declining to elaborate.
The garage was engulfed in flames, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Authorities didn't release the suspects' names and alleged crimes.