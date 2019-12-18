A man and woman were arrested by Colorado Springs police Tuesday in the slaying of a former Fort Carson soldier five years ago, police said Wednesday.

Rodric Donley, 43, and Lisa Deboer, 40, are facing first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 7, 2014 killing of Jamarlon "Jamanion" Keys. Keys, 31, was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 900 block of Acapulco Court. He later died in a hospital, police said.

Keys was deployed for a year to Iraq in 2003. He was a father of six who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to his ex-wife, Shereece Williams. He was described by family as a loving father who never forgot his kids' birthdays.

Donley and Deboer are being held in the El Paso County jail without bond, jail records show.

Police did not say what led them to arrest the pair.

