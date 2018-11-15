Two men were arrested Thursday in the July slaying of a man in what appeared to be a robbery at a suspected illegal marijuana grow in eastern El Paso County, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Terrell Hall, 20, and Colin Matthew Kellet, 26, are accused of first-degree murder and third-degree burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 46, was killed and another man was wounded the morning of July 22 in the 12000 block of Colorado 94, authorities said previously. The second man drove himself to a hospital.
A third suspect in the fatal shooting, William Bacorn, 18, died later that day in a shootout with SWAT officers. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Sosa confirmed Thursday that investigators still believe Bacorn was involved in the killing.
Deputies got into a shootout with Bacorn when they went to a home in the 19000 block of Loop Road after reports that a heavily armed man had been seen there. Sheriff Bill Elder said Bacorn was armed with a shotgun and exchanged fire with SWAT officers.
Deputy Jeremy Juhl was hit in the side by a pellet or shrapnel in the gunbattle. He was treated and released for the minor wound. Authorities have not said who shot either Juhl or Bacorn.
The home on Loop Road, as well as the first shooting location on Colorado 94, had been known to the Sheriff ’s Office as illegal marijuana grow sites, Elder said.
“Investigating the case as a homicide, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office have worked diligently over the past four months to determine who was responsible for Mr. Del Sol Sanchez’s death,” a Thursday news release says. “Those efforts have resulted in two arrests.”