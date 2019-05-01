Two people have been arrested following the death of a 20-year-old man in Fountain, police said Wednesday.
The two individuals are facing first degree murder charges. The District Attorney's Office requested that no other information about those arrested be released, said Lisa Schneider, spokeswoman for Fountain police department.
Police found Cordell Rosenburg dead April 21 with an apparent gunshot wound between the Applebee's and IHOP restaurants when responding to a shooting about 10:15 p.m.
This is the first homicide in Fountain in 2019.