WESTON • Three people have been arrested in the shootings of two people in this small town in southern Colorado.
Armando Gallegos, 19, and an unidentified woman were shot in their home in Weston, about 22 miles west of Trinidad, about noon Saturday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.
Gallegos died after being flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs. The woman was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the CBI said.
The CBI is investigating the case with the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office.