Two people were arrested Friday, wanted for several previous warrants.
An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Oro Blanco Drive and N. Carefree Circle around 11:45 a.m. Shortly after the officer pulled the vehicle over, police say the driver and passenger got out of the car. That's when the driver reportedly took off running.
Officers contained the area and requested backup from a K-9 officer and his partner, Heat. K-9 Heat was able to quickly catch the driver without further incident.
The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Alexis Celona, was arrested soon after getting out of the car with several previous warrants for her arrest.
The driver, identified as 27-year-old David Greeley also had several warrants as well as a felony charge.
Nearly 50 grams of heroin was also discovered during a search of the car.