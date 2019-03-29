A newspaper delivery driver is recovering from injuries after deputies say neighbors shot at him thinking he was a suspect from an unrelated theft case.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said a homeowner reported that a car drove up to his home in the 9000 block of Pine Avenue in Beulah. Deputies said the homeowner was the victim of a previous theft and he thought the suspects were returning to his home again.
Investigators said the homeowner yelled at the car when he heard shots fired and the car drove off. The homeowner told his neighbors and they started driving around looking for the suspect's car.
The sheriff's office said two neighbors thought they saw the suspect's car and shots were fired at the car. However, the driver of that car was actually in the area delivering newspapers.
The Pueblo Chieftain confirms to 11 News that the victim was one of their newspaper carriers and that it was a case of mistaken identity.