A homeowner's son was arrested late Tuesday after allegedly injuring a woman who was trespassing on their property.
The boy is accused of stabbing the woman in the back several times. Police found her in the 700 block of South Union Boulevard about 11:45 p.m.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds and is suspected of trespassing.
The boy, reported as a teenager by Gazette news partner KKTV, faces assault charges, police say. Officers declined to disclose his age.