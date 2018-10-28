Police on a call regarding wayward cattle managed to wrangle up a couple of bad guys.
Fountain officers were called to the area of Marksheffel Road and Peaceful Valley Road just before 10 Saturday night to deal with cows seen in the roadway. While in the area, police noticed two vehicles parked at Restoration Church on Peaceful Valley Road. Both drivers were acting suspiciously, and while police were still in the parking lot, one of the men tried to make a run for it. He was quickly caught and taken into custody.
The other driver then allegedly took advantage of officers being preoccupied with his friend and peeled out of the parking lot, headlights off, and drove recklessly through a nearby neighborhood. Police say he caused damage to two private properties during his getaway attempt and only stopped after crashing into a retaining wall. He then tried to run from pursuing officers while chucking something in the bushes. He was almost immediately tazed and taken into custody alongside his companion. The item cast off into the bushes allegedly turned out to be a gun.
While processing the first suspect, 33-year-old Joseph Selix, in the El Paso County jail, officers found several bags of meth taped to his legs. He was also found to be in possession of supplies used to manufacture and distribute synthetic marijuana. Selix is facing a list of drug charges, as well as contraband charges for the meth he allegedly had at the jail.
The other suspect, 35-year-old Adrian Martines, is a convicted felon linked to at least one car break-in in El Paso County, Fountain police said. He's facing a laundry list of charges: eluding, attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of burglary, as well as a number of misdemeanor charges.
