Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday after officers spotted a stolen car in eastern Colorado Springs, police say.
Both suspects, who's names have not been released, refused to get out of the car after several officers pulled them over in the 2500 block of Verde Drive about 12:45 a.m.
Officers discovered one suspect had a warrant after a less than lethal device was used to get both suspects out of the car, according to police.
It is unclear what charges the suspects will be facing, or what the warrant was related to.
The car was first seen heading south on South Circle Drive by a K-9 Unit officer.
The car was towed to the city impound lot after officers were unable to contact the owner.