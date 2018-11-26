WESTON - The Las Animas Sheriff's Office have arrested three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Oscar Botello-Serrano,20, Aleesha Duran, 19, and John Michael Kindle, 21, are all facing charges for shooting a man and woman.
Botello-Serrano is facing charges for murder and attempted murder. The other two suspects are facing charges of accessory to murder.
The victims were in their home in the town of Weston when they were shot just after noon on Saturday. Armando Gallegos, 19, died of his injuries. The female victim is still receiving treatment at a hospital. Her name has not been released.