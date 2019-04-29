Colorado Springs police say two people shot an an officer in his car early this morning, then led police on a chase early Monday morning.
Police say the suspects allegedly ditched the stolen car they were in near Wildflower Elementary School and ran, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. CSPD says troopers caught the two on Jetwing Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs.
It all started around 1 a.m. Monday. An officer was looking for a stolen car when another driver drove past him and allegedly fired shots. Police say the officer was not hit and the shooter missed his car.