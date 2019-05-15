An arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Flores who allegedly shot a woman Monday night, according to Colorado Springs police.
A shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Fountain Boulevard, where officers found a 44-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.
A disturbance broke out between Flores and the woman, police said, and Flores left the area before police arrived.
The arrest warrant has been issued on felony charges related to domestic violence.