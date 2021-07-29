In early July, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of seven people in connection with the alleged kidnapping, torture and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman.
According to arrest papers, the investigation started on Aug. 6, 2017, when authorities were called to an address off Highway 50 in Rocky Ford on a reported burglary in progress.
“Officer Moore was met at the front door by a female identified as [11 News is choosing not to name the victim],” part of the affidavit in the case reads. “[The victim] was completely naked and handcuffed.”
The woman told officers she had been taken from somewhere in Rocky Ford by several people and was blindfolded. She added she was burned with a curling iron and was “waterboarded” because she was labeled a snitch.
The victim told investigators she broke into the home along Highway 50 after jumping out of a moving car to get away from the people who kidnapped her.