Colorado Springs police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the theft of an expensive mountain bike earlier this month on the city's north side.
Jade Lundberg, 27, is accused of stealing a mountain bike valued at $9,000 from a the back of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Republic Drive, near Interquest and Voyager parkways, in early July, according to police.
Lundberg sold the bike to a person in Golden, who later saw a notification of the stolen bike on social media by the victim and contacted him, police say.
Police say Lundberg was arrested in a stolen vehicle about noon Wednesday.
Police did not say what charges they will pursue.