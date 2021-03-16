Police arrested a man suspected of stealing items from various storage facilities throughout Colorado Springs, law enforcement announced Tuesday.
Colorado Springs police, arrested 34-year-old Tomasz Kellams March 3, 2021 after officers carried out several search warrants during an investigation into a burglary at a storage unit facility in the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue, police said
Police found several of the stolen items after searching a storage unit in the 2000 block of King Street. Another search warrant of a residence on Garland Avenue recovered additional stolen items, including a gun, officers said.
Police encourage storage unit owners to check their belongings because officers also recovered stolen items from various other storage facilities around the city, police said.
To report stolen items call police at 719-444-7000. Those looking for stolen items can check photographs of recovered property at https://coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/recovered-property?mlid=49761. Police advise emailing email Sgt. Owen Scott at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov with a case report number to collect stolen items.