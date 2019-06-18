The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has one man in custody while they investigate a potential homicide in Penrose.
Sheriff's officials are not releasing much information but did confirm they were dispatched to the 900 block of Ren Drive just after 10 a.m. Monday on reports of an assault.
When deputies got to the scene, they found a deceased male with "obvious injuries" After further investigation, Donald Laub was taken into custody. He is being held in jail without bond.
The victim was staying with Laub prior to his death, Laub's brother told 11 News.