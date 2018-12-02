A Fort Carson soldier was arrested in what authorities are investigating as an accidental shooting death Saturday night at a home east of Colorado Springs.
Isaac James Klippert, 21, is facing charges of manslaughter, first degree assault and prohibited use of weapon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday. He is being held in the El Paso County jail on $25,000 bond, according to inmate records.
Deputies received a report of a shooting about 9:55 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Saguaro Circle, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport. A deceased male with a gunshot wound was found at the home.
The victim's name and age have not been released, nor have any details about the shooting, except that investigators believe alcohol was involved.
Klippert's military record was not immediately available.