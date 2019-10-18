Pueblo police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of homicide after detectives found a woman’s body that was crammed inside a suitcase and left in a Dumpster on Thursday morning.
On Friday, police executed a search warrant for the home of Anthony Cuevas, said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, spokesman for Pueblo Police Department. Before 10 p.m., police said they arrested Cuevas.
Cuevas is on parole, Ortega said. Police also arrested his wife, Melanie Cuevas, on a warrant for criminal impersonation, the agency said.
Detectives discovered the woman’s body after receiving a call from a man who was discarding wind-scattered papers into the Dumpster and found the suspicious-looking, large, wheeled suitcase, Ortega said.
The dead woman’s identity was not released by officers, but police released images of the woman’s tattoos — one of a female clown and two of hearts. She was wearing an Air Force T-shirt, police said. No details on what tied Cuevas to her death were released.
Cuevas became eligible for parole in August 2018, according to state Department of Corrections website. His estimated date of discharge was scheduled for September 2023.
The charges connected to his parole were not clear in court records.
The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will determine the victim’s identification, police said.
