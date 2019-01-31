A man was arrested Tuesday in the killing of a Colorado Springs man whose body was found late last year in northern Pueblo County.
Thomas O'Hara, 52, of Colorado Springs was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Barney Jenkins, 47, police said.
Jenkins' body was found about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 5500 block of Overton Road, police said. No information has been released about how Jenkins was killed.
O'Hara already was being held in El Paso County jail on suspicion of crimes unrelated to the killing, police said. He remained there Thursday without bond.