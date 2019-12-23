An arrest was made in last month's killing of 15-year-old Isaac James, Colorado Springs police said Monday.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy whose name will not be made public due to age, was arrested Dec. 20, police said. He is facing a first degree murder charge.

James, 15, was fatally shot Friday, Nov. 15 at an apartment complex at 2250 LaSalle St., Lt. Jim Sokolik said in a statement. About 9 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and called paramedics to try to save the boy, but he died on scene, police said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

James’ death is the city’s 24th homicide this year. At this time last year, there was 31 homicides.

Read the Gazette's initial coverage below:

Read more local news here.