Colorado Springs police on Monday announced the Aprill 7 arrest of Demetrius Martin, 33, in the death of a woman who was found shot at the scene of a traffic crash in late Feb.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of South Chelton Loop on reports of a vehicle crash and found a woman who had been fatally shot, according to the original police report. The woman was later identified as Margie Crowe, 49.
On March 5, detectives applied for and obtained a warrant for Martin's arrest on a first degree murder charge, police said in Monday's news release.
Since then, detectives with the department's Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force made attempts to locate Martin in Colorado Springs and in Arizona through their partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.
On April 7, Martin was arrested in Tempe, Arizona, where he remains in custody, police said.
Crowe’s death was the fourth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2021, according to police.
Anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.