A man was arrested several days after a Pueblo man died when he tried to intervene when he saw his Jeep being stolen last Monday, police report.
"We want justice for my little brother. You know, he didn’t deserve to go this way," Isidore Vigil told Gazette news partner, KKTV. "... I ask anybody to come forward with anything that they have, any detail they have on this person that did this to my little brother."
After five days of being on the run, 20-year-old Anthony Finely was arrested Friday on suspicion of first degree murder, Pueblo police said.
Jessie Garcia, 22, walked out of his home in the 900 block of East Fifth Street about 7:45 a.m. Monday when Finely allegedly jumped in the running Jeep and drove away.
Police say Garcia clung to his Jeep as the man who stole it drove away. He fell off a quarter-mile from his home and died by the time he reached the hospital.
"I hear Jesse yelling, 'My Jeep! My Jeep!'"
Rose Romero told KKTV she heard a commotion, then saw her next-door neighbor hanging onto the driver's window as the Jeep drove down the street.
"My fiancé jumped in my vehicle and tried to follow," she said.
Garcia fell off of the Jeep in the 600 block of North Joplin Avenue - about a quarter-mile away.
Garcia's family says they are deeply hurting over his senseless death. Garcia was the baby of his family - the youngest of six - and had two small children of his own. A GoFundMe page has been set up by to help cover costs of a memorial sign and a new car for Garcia's fiancé.
Finley is now being held without bond in the Pueblo County Jail.