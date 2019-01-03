A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a woman found Nov. 6 in a field in southeast Colorado Springs, police said Thursday.
Pedro Juan Cruz-Quinones of Colorado Springs was arrested Dec. 11 in the death of Jacquiline Eva Wilde, 24, who was found in a field west of the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard with "an apparent traumatic injury."
Cruz-Quinones is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, vehicular homicide involving reckless driving, reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, all felonies, court records show.
He posted $10,000 bond Dec. 13.
Police have not explained how Wilde was killed.
Wilde's death, which now is considered a homicide, brings the the total number of people killed in the city last year to 38.