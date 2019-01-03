A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a woman found Nov. 6 in a field in southeast Colorado Springs, police said Thursday.

Pedro Juan Cruz-Quinones of Colorado Springs was arrested Dec. 11 in the death of Jacquiline Eva Wilde, 24, who was found in a field west of the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard with "an apparent traumatic injury."

Cruz-Quinones is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, vehicular homicide involving reckless driving, reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, all felonies, court records show.

He posted $10,000 bond Dec. 13.

Police have not explained how Wilde was killed.

Fort Carson soldier sought in death of estranged wife was newcomer to Army

Wilde's death, which now is considered a homicide, brings the the total number of people killed in the city last year to 38. 

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments