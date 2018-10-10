A man was arrested after deputies found a woman dead inside a home in Falcon early Tuesday.
Thomas Jackson, 45, was booked into the Criminal Justice Center about 9 p.m. Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge, police said in a news release. Jackson is being held without bond.
About 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to a home in the 10400 block of Mount Wilson Place for a reported shooting and found a woman's body in the home, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators initially thought the death to be "suspicious," then upgraded the investigation to a homicide.
The woman's name has not been released.