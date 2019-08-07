La Jayzia Cannon, 19, of Colorado Springs was identified Wednesday by police as the woman fatally shot last weekend outside a North Academy Boulevard nightclub.
Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of The Social, 3506 N. Academy Blvd. Officers found Cannon and a man in the parking lot. Both had been shot.
Cannon was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said. No updates about the man, who was in critical condition, have been released. A second man, with less serious wounds, later showed up at a hospital, police said.
Police said Wednesday that Gary McCallister Jr. of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
A 7-Eleven manager, who was not working when the shooting happened, said Saturday that the clerk who was on duty at the time told him two men got into a scuffle in the parking lot of the nightclub.
The manager said he was told that Cannon was with one of the men and tried to break up the fight. At some point, though, Cannon punched the other man, who then shot her four times in the back, the night clerk had related.
Shots then were fired at that man, the manager said he was told.
Cannon was the 15th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. The 16th homicide occurred days later in an officer-involved shooting. There had been 18 homicides in the city this time last year.