One person has been arrested following a shooting in south Colorado Springs overnight.
Police tell 11 News the victim is expected to survive.
Officers responded to the Sienna Place Apartments off Lenmar Drive and Cheyenne Road just before 3 a.m. on reports of shots fired and found an injured man at the scene.
Police confirmed later Saturday morning that they had made an arrest. At the time of this writing, police have not said what led up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other. We will update this article as more information is released.