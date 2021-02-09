An arrest has been made after two explosive devices were planted in public areas in Trinidad, including one that seriously injured a 20-year-old man.
Police announced Monday night that Jonathon Armijo, of Trinidad, had been booked in the Las Animas County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of possession/use of an explosive device.
Armijo’s arrest came less than a day after a device left in an apartment complex parking lot exploded. Police tell 11 News victim Diego Hurtado was with a friend at the Trinidad Apartments on the north side of the city around 1 a.m. Monday when the pair spotted a package lying in an empty parking space.
“[The victim] picked up the package and walked with it. [The victim] then opened the package and there was an explosion,” police wrote in a news release.