A new dancer at Deja Vu Showgirls lives with the man accused in a multi-state crime wave that started when he allegedly shot at security guards at the El Paso County strip club early Friday.
Cynthia Sena, 19, was working her first shift at the club when Matthew Fanelli, 30, began asking other dancers for personal information, saying he was a pimp, his arrest affidavit says.
Sena’s and Fanelli’s vehicles both have New Mexico plates and are registered to the same address, the affidavit says.
The affidavit says Fanelli was pulling at Sena’s hair and face when club manager Brian Bakken asked him to leave. Fanelli told Sena to come with him, and she grabbed her bag and walked partially clothed to her car.
Bakken told Fanelli to “have a good night,” and Fanelli allegedly fired a handgun at Bakken and two security guards. Several rounds hit the building at 2145 B St. No one was injured.
A security guard told deputies he saw Fanelli and another man speed away in a gold Lexus.
In El Paso County, Fanelli faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon, and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, deputies say.
In Oregon, though, he has been jailed on suspicion of seven counts of attempted murder, assault in the first degree and being a fugitive from Colorado.
Sunday morning, Fanelli and Jose Lopez-Jovel tried to carjack a vehicle at a restaurant in Roseburg, Ore., police there said.
Lopez-Jovel, 31, was left behind and arrested as Fanelli fled. As police pursued him, Fanelli fired at vehicles on Interstate 5, hitting a semi, another car and an Oregon State Patrol car, police said.
After police lost sight of him, Fanelli allegedly shot a man, critically wounding him, in another failed carjacking in Josephine County, Ore. He was captured after the car he was in broke down.
Fanelli was being held in the Josephine County jail in Grants Pass, Ore.