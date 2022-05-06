A Colorado Springs police officer stalked her estranged husband and fellow officer extensively and harassed a couple other officers before her arrest on May 4, arrest records obtained by The Gazette show.
Stephanie Landreneau was arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Class 5 felony, in the culmination of an investigation that began April 28. She has been with the department since 2016.
According to arrest records, Landreneau obtained her husband Brandon's work password to be able to view his body-worn camera footage after her husband had suggested the two begin working different shifts. He told police he knew she had seen the footage, because his wife would know details of calls for service he had been on that no one but those who were there would know.
According to records, officers are not allowed to watch other officers' body-worn camera footage, only their own.
Following their separation earlier this year, Brandon began a romantic relationship with another officer in March. He said Stephanie overheard an explicit conversation between he and the officer through his body-worn camera footage. Their conversation took place either late March 25 or early March 26, records state. Brandon said that Stephanie phoned him while he was on a call for service the following night. At the time, he was with the officer he was in a relationship with and a third officer. Stephanie called Brandon, saying he needed to come home due to an emergency, he told police.
Brandon immediately contacted her only to learn that she had found out about his new relationship. Feeling trapped, Brandon said he left to talk to Stephanie because he didn't feel like he had a choice. He said Stephanie told him that she had recorded the conversation he had with the other officer on her cellphone to provide to the department.
Also that night, the other two officers told police that Stephanie confronted them about Brandon's new relationship, arrest records show. She reportedly called the officer Brandon was in a relationship with three times on her work phone and another 10 times on her personal phone. She also sent five text messages to the officer's personal phone. The officer said that she doesn't know how Stephanie got her personal cellphone number.
Stephanie called the third officer on duty three times on her work phone, arrest documents say. The third officer said Stephanie called the officer who Brandon was seeing a homewrecker with some colorful language.
Brandon said that on March 27, Stephanie took a night shift in order to get the opportunity to personally confront the officer Brandon was seeing. However, Brandon told the officer of his wife's plan and she went to the sergeant before her shift and explained the situation. When Stephanie showed up that night, she was asked to leave, according to the arrest record.
Brandon told police that Stephanie would inquire about his whereabouts while he was at work more than 10 times a day. Others testified that Brandon told them he believed she took her work computer home so she could log in and use the department's internal systems to monitor his calls for service.
Brandon said that he first realized Stephanie was watching his body-worn camera footage in October of last year. El Paso County records indicate the two were married around the same time.
He described Stephanie as having a very strong personality, very much a "my way or the highway" type person, according to records. They entered the same police academy in November 2018 and began dating that December. They moved in together in May 2019 and had a daughter together in November 2020, according to arrest records.
However, the couple split after a fight in January which Brandon said was his breaking point. He moved out March 1.