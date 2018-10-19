An Army veteran who served in Afghanistan was arrested early Friday in Colorado Springs after he allegedly threatened to kill an Uber driver.
Sean Scappaticci, 29, was arrested on suspicion of bias motivated crime, obstructing a peace officer, menacing and attempt to escape. He is being held in the El Paso County jail on$800 bond.
According to police, Scappaticci told the Uber drive, a Middle Eastern man in his mid-20s, who picked him up just after 4 a.m. that he was going to kill him because he "hated all brown people."
Scappaticci told the driver he was a former Army ranger and had killed many of the man's relatives overseas.
The driver, "fearing for his life," stopped in the 200 block of South Eighth Street and ran from his car, police said. Scappaticci allegedly chased after the driver, threatening to beat him up.
When officers arrived, they Scappaticci, who continued to say he wanted to kill all "brown" people," police said.
Once in the police cruiser, Scappaticci broke the back window, police said. Police removed him from the back seat, but they said he began to fight and resist officers. He eventually was subdued and taken to a hospital.
It is unknown if Scappaticci was injured while resisting officers or had another medical condition.
According to the Army, Scappaticci served four years, from 2008 to 2012. He was a ranger and had attained the rank of private first class when he was discharged. He was deployed three times to Afghanistan and was awarded two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal.