An armed suspect is still at large following a robbery on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon, police said.

Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a robbery in progress just before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard, officials said. Gazette news partner KKTV reported the robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, where police said the suspect brandished a weapon and threatened a clerk at gunpoint before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and other merchandise.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male waring a black jacket, white pants, dark gloves, white shoes and a white bandana mask, police said. It was unclear if the suspect fled the scene on foot or by vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

 

