A gunman shot a clerk as the two struggled during a stickup Saturday morning at a gas station in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The clerk, whose name was not released, had non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, Vincent Lupori, 19, was arrested about two hours after the robbery and shooting. Police did not say what charges he is facing.
The armed robber entered the Valero at North Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk, police reported.
Lupori was seen fleeing the gas station in a white Ford SUV, which police found abandoned nearby.
For the next hour and a half, police combed the area of Barnes Road, Oro Blanco Drive, North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard. The Police Department sent out a reverse 911 call regarding the suspect, and a person who spotted Lupori called to report his location.
Police expanded their search to the Old Farm and High Chaparral Open Area and found Lupori about 10 a.m. Both neighborhoods were briefly put in lockdown.
Police are investigating whether the Valero robbery is connected to others that occurred earlier Saturday.