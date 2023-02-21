A suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store Monday near 3800 Maizeland Road in northeast Colorado Springs is still at large, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., officers in the Stetson Hills division received reports of a man with a gun at a local convenience store.

Police said the man entered the store with a gun and stole items, and money from the cash register. Police were unable to locate the suspect in the area, according to the department.

This article will be updated once more information is received.